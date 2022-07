Electrica Seeks To Buy Photovoltaic Energy Project In Vrancea County

Electrica Seeks To Buy Photovoltaic Energy Project In Vrancea County. Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) informed the shareholders and investors that on July 6, 2022 it signed a shares sales and purchase agreement (“SPA”) in one project company having as main object of activity the production of energy from renewable (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]