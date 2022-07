CGS Set To Hire Some 800 New Employees In 2022

CGS Set To Hire Some 800 New Employees In 2022. Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Romania, operating on the local business process outsourcing (BPO) market, plans to hire in 2022 more than 800 specialists in positions of customer relations representatives, back office, technical (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]