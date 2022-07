Romanian Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation On Upward Trend Until Mid-Q3/2022, But At A Visibly Slower Pace

Romanian Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation On Upward Trend Until Mid-Q3/2022, But At A Visibly Slower Pace. Romania’s central bank expects the annual inflation rate will stick to an upward path until mid-Q3, yet at a visibly slower pace, thus climbing moderately above the levels projected in May 2022 over the short-term horizon. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]