Nuclearelectrica & NuScale Working Meeting For Development Of SMRs In Romania

Nuclearelectrica & NuScale Working Meeting For Development Of SMRs In Romania. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) & small modular reactor (SMR) technology provider NuScale organized a working meeting with Romanian authorities in Dambovita County and Doicesti on July 6, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]