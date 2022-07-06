David Popovici wins gold medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships U-23 in Otopeni

David Popovici wins gold medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships U-23 in Otopeni. Athlete David Popovici won on Wednesday his second gold medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships U-23 in Otopeni, after dominating the 200-meter freestyle event, timed at 1 min 45 sec 45/100 The two-time senior world champion, who had qualified for the final with a second time, thus (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]