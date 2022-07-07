INSCOP survey: Over 83% of Romanians believe Romania should seek West for political and military alliances



INSCOP survey: Over 83% of Romanians believe Romania should seek West for political and military alliances.

Over 83% of Romanians believe that in the coming decades Romania should follow the direction of the Western world (EU, US, NATO) when it comes to forging political and military alliances, according to findings of a survey conducted by INSCOP Research, commissioned by the STRATEGIC Thinking (...)