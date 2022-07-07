Orange Pop-Up Cinema: Six cities in Romania to host outdoor film screenings

Orange Pop-Up Cinema, a series of outdoor film screenings, will hold another edition this year in Bucharest, Iași, Galați, Oradea, Sinaia and Timișoara. The event, which started during the pandemic, takes place from July to September. The Orange Pop-Up Cinema will be in Sinaia between July 15 (...)