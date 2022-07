Salrom May Be Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange In Spring 2023, Econ Min Says

Salrom May Be Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange In Spring 2023, Econ Min Says. State-owned company Salrom, the only salt producer in Romania, could be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange between April and May 2023, according to economy minister Florin Spataru. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]