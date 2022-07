Glow2Go Online Platform Attracts EUR192,000 Investment

Glow2Go Online Platform Attracts EUR192,000 Investment. Glow2Go, a beauty and wellness on-demand platform that connects people with experts providing manicure, pedicure, hairstyle, massage, and make-up services, has raised EUR192,000 in a pre-seed funding round. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]