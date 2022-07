Romania gets access to Caspian natural gas

Romania gets access to Caspian natural gas. The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector will be inaugurated on July 8, when Romania will, in principle, gain access to natural gas from the Caspian through the trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), but also from the liquefied gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis - which will probably be ready next (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]