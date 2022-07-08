Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance becomes the first non-banking financial institution in the consumer finance segment to receive a EUR 10 million loan from IFC for green financing



Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance becomes the first non-banking financial institution in the consumer finance segment to receive a EUR 10 million loan from IFC for green financing.

Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has signed a loan agreement of EUR 10 million with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), aiming to help Romanians reduce their homes’ carbon footprints. Through (...)