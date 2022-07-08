Nuclearelectrica & NuScale working meeting following the $14 million grant announced by President Biden for the development of SMRs in Romania
Jul 8, 2022
On July 6, Nuclearelectrica & NuScale organized a working meeting with the authorities in Dambovita County and Doicesti, following the announcement made by President Biden, the allocation of a grant of $14 million for the next stage of the development of NuScale small modular reactors in (...)
