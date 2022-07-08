EY Romania Attractiveness Survey: The appetite for investment is still high in 2022

EY Romania Attractiveness Survey: The appetite for investment is still high in 2022. 42% of respondents said they want to start new logistics and supply chain projects in Romania in the next year Almost a quarter of future investments in Romania (24%) will be attracted by the West region All large companies said that the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism was a decisive