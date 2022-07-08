EY Romania Attractiveness Survey: The appetite for investment is still high in 2022
Jul 8, 2022
EY Romania Attractiveness Survey: The appetite for investment is still high in 2022.
42% of respondents said they want to start new logistics and supply chain projects in Romania in the next year Almost a quarter of future investments in Romania (24%) will be attracted by the West region All large companies said that the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism was a decisive (...)
