eToro: Romanian investors held their ground during recent stock market decreases

eToro: Romanian investors held their ground during recent stock market decreases. During these stock exchanges declines only 6% sold their investments while 60% kept the investments and 34% bought the dips. Retail Investors have added exposure to crypto (26%), commodities (19%) and domestic equities (16%) 43% of Romanian investors plan to invest the same amount of money over (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]