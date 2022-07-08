Garanti BBVA’s RO consumer loan arm gets EUR 10 mln from IFC for “green” lending

Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has signed a loan agreement of EUR 10 million with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) aiming to help Romanians reduce their homes' carbon footprints.