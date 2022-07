Romanian Weekend at the Wharf kicks off in Washington

Romanian Weekend at the Wharf kicks off in Washington. Romanian culture is being celebrated in Washington DC with a special event happening at the end of this week, from Saturday, July 9, to Sunday, July 10. The Romanian Weekend at The Wharf is part of a months-long series of celebrations dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Romania-United (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]