Euro Vial Residence Buys Clos des Colombes Domain from Anne Marie Rosenberg in EUR1.5M Deal

Euro Vial Residence Buys Clos des Colombes Domain from Anne Marie Rosenberg in EUR1.5M Deal. Euro Vial Residence, a major developer active on the real estate market of Constanta, has acquired Clos des Colombes domain located in 23 August-Olimp area, in a EUR1.5 million deal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]