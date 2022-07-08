Leroy Merlin Wants to Reach 25 Stores in Romania By End- 2025

Leroy Merlin Wants to Reach 25 Stores in Romania By End- 2025. Frederic Lamy, CEO of Leroy Merlin Romania, says the company wants to reach 25 stores by end-2025 and hit EUR1 billion turnover in 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]