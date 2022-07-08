Builder CON-A Expects Turnover to Rise by 9% in 2022 YOY

Builder CON-A of Sibiu, owned by entrepreneur Mircea Bulboaca, estimates turnover will rise in 2022 from 2021, having upbeat expectations for this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]