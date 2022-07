Infosan Aims for 10-20% Higher Turnover in 2022

Ophthalmology hospital Infosan of Bucharest, set up in 2002 by two medics, expects turnover to rise by 10-20% this year, after having ended 2021 with RON16 million (EUR3.2 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]