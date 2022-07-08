Fitbit/Google Center of Bucharest Likely to Reach 400 Employees By Yearend

Fitbit, one of the world's largest makers of smartwatches and wearable gadgets, which in 2021 became part of US giant Google, is likely to reach around 400 employees by yearend at the Bucharest center, which has become a key one, involved in all the company's activities, stated James Park, Fitbit