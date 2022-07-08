TBI Bank partners with Spotawheel to help customers in Romania and Greece buy a car more easily
Jul 8, 2022
TBI Bank partners with Spotawheel to help customers in Romania and Greece buy a car more easily.
All products are becoming more and more expensive, and a substantial purchase, such as a car, is becoming a financial burden. TBI Bank, the largest provider of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), helps customers from Romania and Greece to find an alternative method of financing when buying a car by... (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]