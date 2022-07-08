One United Properties will invest 70 million euros over the next two years in the urban regeneration of abandoned historical landmarks as part of the sustainability strategy



One United Properties will invest 70 million euros over the next two years in the urban regeneration of abandoned historical landmarks as part of the sustainability strategy.

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer and investor in residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, published the Sustainability Report for 2021. The annual reporting of sustainability aspects is part of the strategy that One United Properties adopted at the (...)