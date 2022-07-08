Media Fact Book 2022, Initiative: The local media market value will exceed 640 million euros this year

Media Fact Book 2022, Initiative: The local media market value will exceed 640 million euros this year. In 2021, the second year of the pandemic, the Romanian media market reached the value of 601 million euros, following a dynamic recovery of +26%. The astonishing evolution of the market has been fueled by the relaxation of population mobility restrictions and fluid economic activity. The Media (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]