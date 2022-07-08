Broad gauge railway line in Romania’s Galati Port reopens after 22 years to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports

Broad gauge railway line in Romania's Galati Port reopens after 22 years to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports. The broad gauge railway line in the Port of Galati in eastern Romania was reopened on Thursday morning, July 7, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. "From this moment, the freight trains coming from Ukraine, via the Republic of Moldova, can unload the cereals directly in the Port of