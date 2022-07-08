More medals for Romania at Euro Juniors: Swimmer Vlad Stancu wins gold, Bianca Costea claims silver

More medals for Romania at Euro Juniors: Swimmer Vlad Stancu wins gold, Bianca Costea claims silver. Romanian swimmers keep scoring victories at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, bringing Romania to the podium once again on July 7 - the third day of the competition. While Vlad Stancu claimed gold in the 1500 m freestyle race, Bianca Costea won the 50 m freestyle silver. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]