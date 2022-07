The Bildungsroman of a Philosopher-Diarist

The Bildungsroman of a Philosopher-Diarist. By Daniel Deleanu Martin Amis, the famous English novelist, wrote in the introductory note to his book London Fields that “there are two kinds of titles – two grades, two orders. The first kind of title decides on a name for something that is already there. The second kind of title... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]