Petre Daea swears in as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Petre Daea swears in as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. Petre Daea on Friday sworn-in as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Earlier in the day, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree appointing him Minister of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]