EY Attractiveness Survey: Romania Ranks First In Europe By Intentions To Invest In Supply & Logistics Chains

EY Attractiveness Survey: Romania Ranks First In Europe By Intentions To Invest In Supply & Logistics Chains. Romania ranks first in Europe in terms of investment intentions, if we talk about supply and logistics chains, according to Bogdan Ion, country managing partner EY Romania and Moldova. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]