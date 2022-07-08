Ukrainian DefMin Reznikov: Non-response to the occupation of Crimea in 2014 opened the Pandora’s Box
Jul 8, 2022
Non-response to the occupation of Crimea in 2014 opened the Pandora’s Box, and the current war did not come unannounced, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday. He delivered a speech online to the “Atlantic – Black Sea Security Forum 2022,” an event organised at the Diplomatic (...)
