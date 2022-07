Romania Has One of Lowest Travel Recovery Rates in Europe

Romania has one of the lowest recovery rates of travel in Europe, as the number of arrivals in the first five months of 2022 stands at only 52% of the level reported in the same time of 2019, the year used as a reference for travel, data from the European Travel Commission (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]