Romania insists on Schengen membership at JAI Council in Prague

Romania insists on Schengen membership at JAI Council in Prague. The Romanian minister of interior affairs, Lucian Bode, asked for the support of European Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Romania's accession to the Schengen Area. He attended the Prague the Council of Justice and Internal Affairs. "Topics on the agenda included issues such as the impact of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]