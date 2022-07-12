PwC’s HR barometer: Companies began adjusting wages to address inflation

PwC’s HR barometer: Companies began adjusting wages to address inflation. Most companies in Romania, 75% of them more precisely, have adjusted or will adjust wages to unexpected inflation or by a rate lower than the inflation but higher than the initially planned wage rise, the HR Barometer survey carried out by PwC Romania revealed. The rest of the companies have (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]