PwC’s HR barometer: Companies began adjusting wages to address inflation
Jul 12, 2022
PwC’s HR barometer: Companies began adjusting wages to address inflation.
Most companies in Romania, 75% of them more precisely, have adjusted or will adjust wages to unexpected inflation or by a rate lower than the inflation but higher than the initially planned wage rise, the HR Barometer survey carried out by PwC Romania revealed. The rest of the companies have (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]