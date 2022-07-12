Study: Why the cost of living in Romania is increasing, which are the main mistakes of the Government and what is there to be done



Study: Why the cost of living in Romania is increasing, which are the main mistakes of the Government and what is there to be done.

Three academics from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca have analysed the evolution of prices and propose some solutions to improve the situation The recent rapid rise in consumer prices is largely caused by government intervention through taxes, subsidies and regulations, is the conclusion of the (...)