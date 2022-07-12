NN and MedLife join forces in a strategic partnership for health and develop new solutions for corporate customers



NN and MedLife join forces in a strategic partnership for health and develop new solutions for corporate customers.

NN, the leader of the Romanian life insurance market, and MedLife, the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, sign a strategic partnership and amplify their efforts to support Romanians take care of their health. The long-term partnership between NN and MedLife will represent a (...)