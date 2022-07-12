Fourth Covid-19 jab: Romania’s health minister says he would opt for vaccine adapted to new strain



Fourth Covid-19 jab: Romania’s health minister says he would opt for vaccine adapted to new strain.

Romania’s health minister Alexandru Rafila said he would opt for a vaccine adapted to the new Covid-19 strain if he were to choose between getting the fourth dose now and later, when a modified vaccine would be available. “If I were to balance the fourth dose now or the fourth dose with a (...)