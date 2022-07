Bison herd in Romania's Făgăraș Mountains has three calves

Twenty-eight bison are currently roaming free in the Făgăraș Mountains, close to three years since the start of the bison reintroduction program in the area, Conservation Carpathia Foundation said. The three calves that accompany the herd are proof of their adaption to the environmental (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]