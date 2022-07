Romania’s census slowed by shortage of census takers

Romania’s census slowed by shortage of census takers. More than 1,300 census takers are needed in over 20 counties, and there are only six days left in which they can go door to door and get people to answer the questionnaire. Many localities in roughly half of Romania’s counties have yet to receive a visit from census takers at all so far. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]