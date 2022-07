Basketball: Bucharest to host FIBA 3X3 U23 world cup this fall

Basketball: Bucharest to host FIBA 3X3 U23 world cup this fall. The third edition of the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup will take place in Bucharest between October 5 and October 9. The event will be held at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus. The Bucharest City Hall will also support the competition with RON 1.5 million (EUR 300,000), according to an announcement (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]