Hateful or discriminatory vloggers can be fined under Romania's new audiovisual law

Hateful or discriminatory vloggers can be fined under Romania's new audiovisual law. Vloggers are liable for fines from the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) after the amended audiovisual law added new regulations expanding its realm of influence to audiovisual content posted online. The new law, which was promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis at the end of June, brings (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]