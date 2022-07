Filip & Company Assists Holcim Group In Acquisition Of General Beton Romania

Law firm Filip & Company is assisting Holcim Group, the largest building materials producer in Romania by turnover, in the process of acquiring 100% of the shares of General Beton Romania, one of the leading players on the local market of manufacturing and selling (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]