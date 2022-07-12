One United Properties Sees RON362M Worth Of Deals In First Year Since Its Stock Market Listing



One United Properties (ONE.RO), a developer of sustainable residential, office and mixed-use projects in Romania, listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded transactions worth RON362 million between July 2021 and July 2022, the first year since its stock market listing, (...)