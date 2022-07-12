Repeated increases place Romania among EU states with highest key interest rate

Repeated increases place Romania among EU states with highest key interest rate. Romania’s central bank recently hiked the key interest rate up to 4.75%, placing the country in the EU’s top 5 countries with the highest key interest rate. Romania’s key interest rate is the same as the one in Iceland, but it is below the one in Poland (6.5%), the Czech Republic (7%), and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]