Infineon Technologies Reaches 10,000 Sqm Office Space In Bucharest's Novo Park. Infineon Technologies Romania, the local unit of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies, has reached 10,000 square meters of office space in the Novo Park business park after signing a lease contract for the expansion of its head office by two more floors and a laboratory