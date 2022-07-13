Government adopts new amendments to the Tax CodeThe government adopted on Friday the final version of the ordinance amending the Tax Code; certain measures will come into force at the beginning of August, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu announced at the briefing that followed the Executive’s meeting. “Today we adopted the final version of the (...)
Transgaz Gets RON300M Loan from Raiffeisen BankTransgaz (TGN.RO), the natural gas grid operator in Romanian handling 90% of the natural gas used in the country, has recently obtained a RON300 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...)
Elba Timisoara Turnover Surges 25% YoY To RON253.5M In 2021Timisoara-based lighting fixtures and systems manufacturer Elba, which supplies headlights for Dacia-Renault and Skoda, ended 2021 with a turnover of RON253.5 million (EUR51.5 million), up 25.7% versus 2020, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry (...)
Iulius Group Launches New Retail Concept In RomaniaIulius Group founded by businessman Iulian Dascalu has launched a new retail concept along with the opening of Family Market Miroslava, a proximity project carried out in partnership with the Miroslava City Hall.