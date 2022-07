Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Ropharma Logistic Earmarks RON4.2M for Investments in 2022

Pharmaceutical wholesaler Ropharma Logistic, a business that emerged in 2014 after large pharmacy chains were forced to separate distribution from retail, has grown steadily in recent years and plans to invest RON4.2 million in 2022, the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]