Kaufland promises not to hike prices for three months

Kaufland promises not to hike prices for three months. Between July 13 and October 11, 2022, Kaufland Romania promises to no longer hike the prices for 1,000 items in its stores across the country. During the first part of the year, the prices of particular goods increased significantly, even doubling in some cases. Thus, during the three months