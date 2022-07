Dutch Photon Energy kicks off works on second PV park in Romania

Photon Energy Group, a renewable energy company registered in the Netherlands, has started the construction of its second photovoltaic plant in Romania, which will have a capacity of 4.7 MW and an estimated annual production of 6.8 GWh. Located near Aiud, in Alba County, the plant will cover (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]