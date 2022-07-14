For the past three years, Dedeman has installed photovoltaic power plants on the roofs of 31 stores across the country with the support of the Simtel Team



Simtel Team (BVB: SMTL), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, built 31 photovoltaic power plants for Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial company by turnover, in more than three years of collaboration. The total (...)