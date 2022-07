Kelemen Hunor: Budget revision to take place at beginning of August

Kelemen Hunor: Budget revision to take place at beginning of August. The budget revision will take place at the beginning of August, said the deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). “For the revision you will see a 20 percent decrease in spending in the goods and services area from the start. We started (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]